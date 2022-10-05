AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter has taken a turn toward a conclusion. The mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It comes less than two weeks... READ MORE

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter has taken a turn toward a conclusion. The mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It comes less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware. In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the deal at $54.20 per share. Trading in Twitter’s stock had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news. It resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.

Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival. He’s even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can help restore faith in U.S. democracy. The latest development came Tuesday, when chipmaker Micron announced an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a plant in upstate New York that could create 9,000 factory jobs. It’s a commitment made in a GOP congressional district that Biden and the company credited to the recently enacted $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. Biden’s goal is to keep opening new factories in states where Democrats’ footholds are shaky at best.

A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The offer comes just two weeks before Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal goes to trial in Delaware Chancery Court. Twitter said it intends to close the transaction after receiving Musk’s offer.

EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?

Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter has taken a sharp turn after the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. Twitter’s deposition of Musk — set to begin Thursday — and even the trial itself could still go forward if Twitter isn’t assured that, this time, the deal for real.

US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday. It is edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion, an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow. The debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar. President Joe Biden has touted his administration’s deficit reduction efforts this year and has recently signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which attempts to tame 40-year high price increases caused by a variety of economic factors. But economists say the latest debt numbers are a cause for concern.

US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol. Cooperation on biofuel between the U.S. and Japan is part of a larger partnership between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in defense, technology and climate change. Japanese officials note the country has room to grow its efforts on green fuels and boosting their use will help attain its carbon neutral goals.

Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 3.1% Tuesday, its biggest gain in more than two years. The index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday. Other major U.S. indexes also closed higher. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Twitter surged after Elon Musk said he would go ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, abandoning months of efforts to get out of the deal.

CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers has been arrested on suspicion of stealing personal identifying information on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. The district attorney’s office says Eugene Yu of Michigan-based Konnech Corporation was held Tuesday. The company says it believes he was wrongfully detained and no info was stolen. Konnech won a $2.9-million contract with LA County in 2020 to provide software to track election worker schedules and payroll. But authorities contend that it violated the contract by storing the data on servers in China, not the United States. The New York Times says conspiracy theorists have alleged, without evidence, that Konnech was secretly working with the Chinese government.

Seattle woman gets probation for massive Capital One hack

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Seattle tech worker convicted of several charges related to a massive hack of Capital One bank and other companies in 2019 has been sentenced to time served and five years of probation. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Tuesday that sentencing former Amazon software engineer Paige Thompson to time in prison would have been particularly difficult on her “because of her mental health and transgender status.” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that his office was “very disappointed” with the sentencing decision. In June, a Seattle jury found Thompson guilty of wire fraud, unauthorized access to a protected computer and damaging a protected computer.

Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living

NEW YORK (AP) — While most Americans say having a good standard of living is important, more than half believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have a better life than their parents, according to a new poll. Black adults have a more positive outlook than Hispanic and white Americans on upward mobility, while Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say that structural factors such as education, race, gender, and family wealth contribute to one’s upward mobility.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.