AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with United Parcel Service to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at more than 1,100 facilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico. EPA said Wednesday the consent agreement with Atlanta-based UPS resolves a range of alleged violations. They include failure to make land disposal determinations and to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste. The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations and will pay a civil penalty of $5.3 million.

UK inflation accelerates to 40-year high as food prices rise

LONDON (AP) — British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation’s poorest residents. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that food prices jumped 14.6% in the year through September, led by the soaring cost of staples like meat, bread, milk and eggs. That pushed consumer price inflation back to 10.1%, the highest since early 1982 and equal to the level last reached in July. The figures fueled demands that the government do more to help families and retirees as it struggles to regain credibility after an ill-fated package of tax cuts roiled financial markets.

EU leaders united against Russia, divided over energy summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders head into Thursday’s energy summit looking for joint measures to contain an energy crisis that has already dented their economy and threatens to spread more hardship this winter. But finding a common answer to the energy crisis fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine is proving to be a tall order. Natural gas prices spiraled out of control last summer when EU members outbid one another to fill up their reserves for winter. Now EU leaders will seek to pool purchases of gas and set a temporary price cap to make sure an overheated market does not return. But Germany and Netherlands have raised major issues about a proposal to cap natural gas prices, which many other EU nations want to do.

BMW investing $1.7B in S Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs

GREER, S.C. (AP) — BMW will invest $1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start producing electric vehicles and an additional $700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby. The German automaker’s announcement reflects its commitment to transitioning to electric-vehicle production in North America, in line with similarly ambitious plans by other major automakers. The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory in Greer, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, would add an unspecified number of jobs to the more than 11,000 workers there. The battery plant, to be built in nearby Woodruff, will employ 300, the company said, with hiring to begin within a few years.

Asian shares fall after weak earnings pull Wall St lower

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower after Wall Street benchmarks fell, reversing course after two days of gains. Wall Street futures were lower Thursday while oil prices were mixed. Major indexes in New York are still higher for the week despite the latest declines. Treasury yields continued to climb to multiyear highs, tempting investors with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose above 4.5% and is at its highest level since August 2007. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Tesla 3Q profit more than doubles from a year ago to $3.29B

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has reported that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago, fueled by higher vehicle sales. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle and solar panel maker said it made $3.29 billion from July through September. Revenue rose 56% to a record $21.45 billion. But it fell just short of estimates averaging $21.98 billion. Tesla stuck with its prediction of 50% annual vehicle sales growth over the next few years, confident that demand will remain strong. But it will take a stellar fourth-quarter sales performance to reach the 50% goal. Analysts have questioned whether Tesla is experiencing waning demand for its vehicles, which in the U.S. start around $49,000.

Facing tough midterms, Biden releasing oil from US reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling voters that he hasn’t given up on lowering gasoline prices. Biden says he has ordered the release of 15 million barrels from the U.S. strategic reserve and will consider additional withdrawals this winter. It’s a message with clear political implications as the president’s approval rating has moved in the opposite direction from changes in gasoline prices. Wednesday’s announcement completes the release of 180 million barrels authorized by Biden in March. The reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil. That’s the lowest level since 1984. And Republicans such as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio say that the releases are about helping Democrats in midterm elections.

US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. A sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand have taken to the streets in their tractors to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize protests around the country, the biggest involving a few dozen vehicles. Last week, the government proposed the new tax as part of its plan to tackle climate change. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged the nation will be carbon neutral by 2050. Farmers say they are good environmental stewards and that the tax might send food production to other countries.

Germany to massively expand electric car charging network

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars. It plans to spend 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn from combustion cars to more climate-friendly electric vehicles. The country’s transportation minister on Wednesday presented a “master plan” for improving the charging infrastructure that had been passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ cabinet. In order to boost the number of charging points, the government will provide real estate, especially along highways, where new charging points can be build. Private owners of electric cars will be offered subsidized plans to install solar energy panels at their homes to charge their cars. overnight.

