AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re... READ MORE

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re forced to spend more as prices rise. For some, the only option is hustling even harder, working weekends and nights, taking on second jobs. For others, it means cutting back on once-basic things like meat and fruit so they can send what’s left of their savings to family back home, some of whom are struggling with hunger or conflict.

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts. A pending federal lawsuit alleges that participants are denied their required treatments like those Walker touts.

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher on Wall Street. Hong Kong’s benchmark gained 0.9% after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in over a decade. Investors are gearing up for a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Markets in Europe gained ground and U.K. government bonds rallied as Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became assured of becoming the prime minster, replacing Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.

Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros to settle tax fraud allegations. Prosecutors said Monday that the Swiss bank will pay $234 million in fines, damages and interest to France, whose investigators will close an inquiry launched in 2016 on possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal soliciting. French media have reported that Credit Suisse representatives courted wealthy French customers to persuade them to open accounts with the bank that weren’t declared to French tax authorities. Credit Suisse says it doesn’t acknowledge criminal liability. It’s the latest blow for the bank, which agreed a week ago to pay $495 million in a U.S. settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities.

Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, banning Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, threatening trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders. The actions are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia.

COP27’s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

LONDON (AP) — Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. Environmental activists slammed the company for its outsized role contributing to plastic pollution and pointed to the deal as an example of corporate “greenwash.” Coca-Cola said its participation underscores its ambitious plans to cut its emissions and clean up plastic ocean trash. The COP27 talks aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Myanmar downplays blacklisting by money laundering watchdog

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s central bank has promised improvements and warned against currency manipulation after an international watchdog put the military-controlled country on a terrorism and financial crimes blacklist. The Financial Action Task Force recommended that Myanmar be put on the list of countries requiring stronger due diligence. It cites deficiencies in Myanmar’s enforcement of precautions against money laundering and other financial crimes. The country had been removed from the blacklist in 2016 during a time of transition toward a civilian, democratic government. But army leaders took control in February 2021. In a statement, the central bank said Myanmar has an “action plan” for addressing the the task force’s review.

Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced on Monday that the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent, working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray said show that China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” Washington has long accused Beijing of meddling in U.S. political affairs and stealing secrets and intellectual property.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.