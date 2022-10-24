AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:24 a.m. EDT

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re... READ MORE

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. Migrant workers and others who send money to relatives are often saving less because they’re forced to spend more as prices rise. For some, the only option is hustling even harder, working weekends and nights, taking on second jobs. For others, it means cutting back on once-basic things like meat and fruit so they can send what’s left of their savings to family back home, some of whom are struggling with hunger or conflict.

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings

Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8% before the opening bell Monday. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising interest rates are shaping global economies. Among a slew of companies reporting earnings this week are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta, as well as Coca-Cola, General Motors. In Asia, Hong Kong’s benchmark plunged 6.4% over a lack of fresh policy initiatives from a Chinese Communist Party.

Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros to settle tax fraud allegations. Prosecutors said Monday that the Swiss bank will pay $234 million in fines, damages and interest to France, whose investigators will close an inquiry launched in 2016 on possible charges of aggravated tax fraud laundering and illegal soliciting. French media have reported that Credit Suisse representatives courted wealthy French customers to persuade them to open accounts with the bank that weren’t declared to French tax authorities. Credit Suisse says it doesn’t acknowledge criminal liability. It’s the latest blow for the bank, which agreed a week ago to pay $495 million in a U.S. settlement over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities.

Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California civil rights law. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the law. Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled Friday that Miller acted lawfully. The couple, Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, said they expect an appeal.

COP27’s Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups

LONDON (AP) — Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. Environmental activists slammed the company for its outsized role contributing to plastic pollution and pointed to the deal as an example of corporate “greenwash.” Coca-Cola said its participation underscores its ambitious plans to cut its emissions and clean up plastic ocean trash. The COP27 talks aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Myanmar downplays blacklisting by money laundering watchdog

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s central bank has promised improvements and warned against currency manipulation after an international watchdog put the military-controlled country on a terrorism and financial crimes blacklist. The Financial Action Task Force recommended that Myanmar be put on the list of countries requiring stronger due diligence. It cites deficiencies in Myanmar’s enforcement of precautions against money laundering and other financial crimes. The country had been removed from the blacklist in 2016 during a time of transition toward a civilian, democratic government. But army leaders took control in February 2021. In a statement, the central bank said Myanmar has an “action plan” for addressing the the task force’s review.

China’s exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth weakened in September while imports rebounded from a contraction as economic growth improved. Official data showed exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August’s 7% growth. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month’s 0.2% contraction. The figures were in line with expectations that Chinese exports were likely to weaken as global consumer demand cools at a time when the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising interest rates to rein in surging inflation. Imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, rose 55% over a year earlier but were off slightly from August levels.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that’s impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.