AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EDT

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer says a cybercriminal has hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said in a statement Wednesday “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted. The government has been planning urgent legislative reforms on cybersecurity regulation since a hacker stole the personal data of almost 10 million current and former customers of telecommunications company Optus last month. Legislation introduced to Parliament Wednesday would substantially increase penalties for privacy breaches.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.” It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that’s a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.

Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general says the state has reached a proposed settlement with Texas and Colorado in a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America. The agreement would need court approval, and attorneys for the federal government and two irrigation districts are objecting. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade. Texas sued, claiming that groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico was reducing river flows. New Mexico argued it has been shorted on its share of the river. Colorado also has rights to the river. The terms of the proposed deal remain confidential.

Google’s ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent’s profit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago. The quarterly results from Alphabet on Tuesday indicate advertisers continued to clamp down on spending and brace for a potential recession. Alphabet posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year. It marked the first time Alphabet’s year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. The revenue slowdown created a drag on Alphabet’s quarterly profit, which plunged 27% from last year. The company’s stock fell nearly 6%.

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have proposed fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California. The Zogg fire in Shasta County destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. The California Public Utilities Commission said in its proposed order Tuesday that PG&E failed to remove two failing trees flagged for removal. One fell into a distribution line and started the fire. PG&E says in a statement that it is reviewing the proposed order. It can either comply or request a hearing. PG&E has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charged by the Shasta County district attorney’s office.

Microsoft profits down 14% as Windows hit by weak PC sales

Microsoft has reported a 14% drop in profit for the July-September quarter compared to the same time last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business. The company’s quarterly net income still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year’s results. The Redmond, Washington-based software maker’s revenue was up 11% from last year, also beating expectations. Microsoft’s personal computing business was widely expected to take a hit given inflation and other economic uncertainties. In addition, many consumers bought new devices during the pandemic, helping crimp demand for its Windows software.

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but it still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Official data released Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. The announcement had been scheduled for last week during a congress of the ruling Communist Party, but it was postponed without explanation.

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product that is registered as a disinfectant. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled cleaners may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water. The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.6% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker said it made $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely by a 24% sales increase for the quarter in the U.S., by far GM’s most profitable market. The company said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips, allowing it to build more vehicles and increase inventory on dealer lots. Excluding one-time items, GM made $2.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.88. GM reiterted its full-year guidance for full-year net income of $9.6 billion and $11.2 billion. GM still expects pretax income of $13 billion to $15 billion.

