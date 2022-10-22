AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:27 a.m. EDT

GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress finally paid off this summer. That’s when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. But, as GOP candidates across the country are making clear, the battle over IRS funding has only just begun. They are making attacks on a larger IRS a central part of... READ MORE

GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress finally paid off this summer. That’s when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. But, as GOP candidates across the country are making clear, the battle over IRS funding has only just begun. They are making attacks on a larger IRS a central part of their midterm election pitch to voters, warning in often misleading ads that the Democratic legislation will bankroll an army of auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. If Republicans take the House majority, passing a bill to repeal the new IRS funding will be their first legislative act.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that’s impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they’re taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month’s midterms. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. Misleading claims about the 2020 election, mail ballots or vote counting have been linked to greater polarization and diminished confidence in American democracy. Misinformation researchers say the platforms must do more to promote trustworthy sources of information while reducing the spread of misleading and baseless claims about the upcoming elections.

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That’s largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that savers with 401(K) and similar plans will be able to contribute up to $22,500 next year. That’s up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $30,000 in 2023. The IRS also raised the annual contribution limits on individual retirement arrangements, or IRAs, by $500 to $6,500. The changes make it easier for retirement savers to set aside more of their income toward building their nest egg.

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.

Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads

TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. But a new report has found what they are not so good at: detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That’s despite TikTok last year banning all political advertisements from its platform in 2019. The report published Friday by the nonprofit Global Witness raises fresh concerns about the wildly popular video-sharing app’s ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment but also for finding information.

Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news

Shares of social media companies have tumbled after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter’s workforce and Snap’s muted fourth-quarter outlook. Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew. That’s according to a Thursday report by The Washington Post.

Boeing crashes: Passengers’ families deemed crime victims

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that relatives of people who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims. The judge’s ruling Friday could help clear the way for the families to challenge a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution. The judge’s ruling means that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a 2021 settlement with Boeing. Judge Reed O’Connor says the next step is deciding what remedies the families should get for not being told of the talks with Boeing. Some relatives want to scrap the settlement.

Delta Air settles with pilot who raised safety concerns

Delta Air Lines has settled a case involving a pilot who says she was grounded in retaliation for raising safety concerns at the airline. A federal arbiter on Friday approved the settlement between Delta and pilot Karlene Petitt. Terms are not being disclosed. The settlement ends a long-running dispute that in 2019 threatened to derail the nomination of a Delta executive to lead the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot says she was subjected to a psychiatric examination and grounded nearly two years after raising several safety issues in a long report to Delta executives.

