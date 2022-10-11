AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:54 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry. But the outcome could also help define the limits of states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, including laws aimed at combating... READ MORE

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry. But the outcome could also help define the limits of states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, including laws aimed at combating climate change or improving drug prices. The case before the court involves a California law that says pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, including the ability to lie down and turn around.

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio’s research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

TOKYO (AP) — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad started arriving in Japan. The government lifted border restrictions Tuesday, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The daily cap of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business and tourism. Travelers are expected to deliver a sorely needed $35 billion boost to the world’s third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France

PARIS (AP) — Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France’s worst-ever crash have shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies go on trial on manslaughter charges in Paris over the 2009 crash. The flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in 2009 plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms. The crash killed all 228 people aboard and led to changes in air safety regulations. Families from around the world are among the plaintiffs. The companies insist they are not criminally responsible and Air France has already compensated families. The trial that began Monday is expected to focus on the icing over of sensors called pitot tubes and pilot error.

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It also argues the program is arbitrary, benefiting some borrowers, but not others. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits filed by conservative business groups, attorneys, and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections.

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of both a major shrimping fleet and a lifestyle battered by Hurricane Ian. The ferocious wind and powerful storm surge from Ian threw a couple dozen shrimp boats atop wharves and homes along a harbor at Fort Myers Beach, and such vessels don’t fare well out of the water. So workers are trying to get boats back in the water and resume fishing with the few that are left. Fleet manager Jesse Clapham says the industry already operates on tight profit margins and needs help.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory’s status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for U.S- sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by Washington, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities have said they won’t implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments.

Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 3.8% after reopening from a holiday. It was the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7%. Benchmarks also dropped in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Shares closed lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting companies. An update on consumer price inflation and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting are due out this week.

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps, angering farmers

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government is proposing a tax on the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change. The government says the farm levy would be a world first and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products. But farmers quickly condemned the plan. The liberal Labour government’s proposal Tuesday harks back to a similar but unsuccessful proposal made by a previous Labour government in 2003, when it proposed taxing farm animals for their methane emissions.

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the U.S. of abusing its export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies. She spoke after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list. Washington says it’s part of efforts to protect its national security.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.