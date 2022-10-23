AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:35 p.m. EDT

Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California civil rights law. Miller’s attorneys argued her right... READ MORE

Judge sides with California baker over same-sex wedding cake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California civil rights law. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the argument that she violated the law. Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw ruled Friday that Miller acted lawfully. The couple, Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio, said they expect an appeal.

GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS pleas for more funding from Congress finally paid off this summer. That’s when Democrats tucked an $80 billion boost for the agency into their flagship climate and health care law. But, as GOP candidates across the country are making clear, the battle over IRS funding has only just begun. They are making attacks on a larger IRS a central part of their midterm election pitch to voters, warning in often misleading ads that the Democratic legislation will bankroll an army of auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. If Republicans take the House majority, passing a bill to repeal the new IRS funding will be their first legislative act.

Republican committee sues Google over email spam filters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Republican National Committee has filed a lawsuit against tech giant Google, alleging the company has been suppressing its email solicitations ahead of November’s midterm elections. The lawsuit filed in California Friday evening accuses Gmail of “discriminating” against the RNC by unfairly sending the group’s emails to users’ spam folders. They complain that’s impacting both their fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts in pivotal swing states. Google denies the allegation and says the company doesn’t filter emails based on political affiliation. A spokesperson says Gmail’s spam filters “reflect users’ actions.”

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

Social media platforms brace for midterm elections mayhem

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Twitter say they’re taking steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about voting and elections ahead of next month’s midterms. Yet a look at some of the most popular platforms shows baseless claims about election fraud continue to flourish. Misleading claims about the 2020 election, mail ballots or vote counting have been linked to greater polarization and diminished confidence in American democracy. Misinformation researchers say the platforms must do more to promote trustworthy sources of information while reducing the spread of misleading and baseless claims about the upcoming elections.

Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78. Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, said Saturday that Mateschitz had died. Mateschitz gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says it sold nearly 10 billion cans of its caffeine and taurine-based drink in 172 countries worldwide last year.

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That’s largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

6 feared dead in small plane crash off Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Six people, including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, are feared dead after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean off the Costa Rican coast. All five passengers are believed to be German citizens. Costa Rican authorities say pieces of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found in the water Saturday, a day after the flight went missing. A flight plan filed by the small, charter plane listed Rainer Schaller as a passenger. A man by the same name runs well-known fitness and gym chains. Costa Rica’s assistant security minister says no bodies have been located yet.

IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans

Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that savers with 401(K) and similar plans will be able to contribute up to $22,500 next year. That’s up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and over, which have the option to make additional “catch-up” contributions to 401(k) and similar plans, will be able to contribute up to $30,000 in 2023. The IRS also raised the annual contribution limits on individual retirement arrangements, or IRAs, by $500 to $6,500. The changes make it easier for retirement savers to set aside more of their income toward building their nest egg.

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.