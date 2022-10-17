AP Business SummaryBrief at 5:28 a.m. EDT

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation. This year,... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation. This year, small businesses are bracing for a more muted season. AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%.

New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government’s economic policies. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more of the measures announced by the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sept. 23. Truss drafted him in on Friday after she fired his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng. The announcement by Truss and Kwarteng of plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without an accompanying assessment of how the government would pay for them sent the pound plunging to a record low against the U.S. dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring.

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel laureate for literature, have piled into the streets of Paris. The show of anger Sunday against the bite of rising inflation aimed to crank up pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and other demands was organized by left-wing opponents of Macron. It lit the fuse on what promises to be an uncomfortable week for his centrist government. Transport strikes called for Tuesday threaten to dovetail with wage strikes that have already hobbled fuel refineries and depots, sparking chronic gasoline shortages. Macron’s government is also on the defensive in parliament, where it’s engaged in difficult budget discussions.

Pilots at Germany’s Eurowings start 3-day strike

BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Eurowings, the German airline Lufthansa’s budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions. The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning. Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday’s planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren’t affected. At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day’s scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled. Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6.

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April. Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years. But there are just a few obstacles.

Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

A federal judge on Monday will question a key witness in the high-profile trial of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes about why he showed up at her Silicon Valley home in August and expressed regrets about testimony that helped convict Holmes of duping investors in her blood-testing company. Prosecutors have scoffed at the notion that Rosendorff’s attempt to see Holmes casts any doubts on his testimony. The hearing in San Jose, California represents Holmes’ latest attempt to avoid a lengthy prison sentence. Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison if the judge denies her request for a new trial.

Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says the government plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. That adds to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is a big investor in wind and solar, but jittery Communist Party leaders called for more coal-fired power after economic growth slumped last year and shortages caused blackouts. The deputy director of the National Energy Administration said Beijing aims for coal production to rise to 4.6 billion tons by 2025. That would be a 12% increase over last year’s 4.1 billion tons.

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher as investors focus on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. European benchmarks rose in early trading after a mixed session in Asia, where Tokyo and Sydney declined but Chinese markets advanced. U.S. futures and oil prices were higher. The meeting in China opened Sunday and is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader for the next five years, reaffirming his grip on power and stronger state control over the economy. Analysts expect no change to Beijing’s “zero-COVID policy.” Elsewhere, Britain’s new Treasury chief was due to announce details of his tax and spending plans two weeks ahead of schedule, to try to calm markets roiled by policy uncertainty.

Family mourns miner’s death in Turkey, demanding punishment

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — A mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn’t process the death of her 33-year-old son Selcuk Ayvaz who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey. Friday’s explosion at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in the Black Sea town of Amasra killed 41 miners and injured 11. The energy minister said preliminary assessments indicated the tragedy was caused by a firedamp explosion when methane mixes with air and fire. But Ayvaz’s mother Habibe wasn’t appeased. The 63-year-old said she heard there was a gas leak in the mine and questioned why her son was sent into at all. She said “it’s a massacre outright, a massacre.”

