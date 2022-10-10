AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:08 a.m. EDT

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that’s an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight... READ MORE

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that’s an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight quarters, raising the specter of recession. Job gains have rolled on, but that’s causing worries the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressive interest rate increases to temper rising consumer costs. And pump prices are a big concern now that OPEC and its partners have announced severe production cuts.

Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner, or winners, of this year’s Nobel Prize for economics will be announced Monday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm. The prizes carry a cash award of nearly $900,000 and will be handed out Dec. 10. Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969. Last year, half the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don’t easily fit traditional scientific methods.

Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to grid after line was cut

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. nuclear watchdog says an external power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has been repaired after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the 750-kilovolt line was reconnected to the plant on Sunday evening following repair work by Ukrainian engineers. That enabled the plant to start switching off the generators that had kicked in to provide it with power after the line — its last connection to the grid — was cut early Saturday. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi tweeted that the reconnection was “a temporary relief in a still-untenable situation.”

Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have fallen, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday. The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week Friday on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough yet to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell sharply, and Treasury yields rose.

Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language.

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the U.S. of abusing its export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies. She spoke after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list. Washington says it’s part of efforts to protect its national security.

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Restrictions are returning to telemedicine, an area of medicine that exploded in popularity early in the pandemic. Hospitals are warning doctors not to practice medicine in a state where they don’t have a license. That affects cancer patients and others who have grown to depend on video visits and other remote care. The Alliance for Connected Care says nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C., have ended emergency declarations that made it easier for doctors to use video visits to see patients in another state.

Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial

PARIS (AP) — The families of the 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris slammed into the Atlantic finally have a chance at justice. Aviation industry heavyweights Airbus and Air France are charged with manslaughter in a trial that opens Monday over the crash in 2009 of Flight 447. The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities and had lasting impact. It led to changes in air safety regulations, how pilots are trained and the use of airspeed sensors. The companies on trial — Airbus and Air France — insist they are not criminally responsible.

CNN apologizes for entering Thai massacre site, pulls video

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — CNN has pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and has apologized over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission. The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities found that they had been working in the country after entering on tourist visas. Police however cleared them of wrongdoing saying the journalists believed they had obtained permission to enter and film inside and were unaware the person who waved them in was not authorized to do so. Police say the two journalists would leave the country. CNN International’s executive vice president said the network regrets any distress its report may have caused. He said CNN had ceased broadcasting it.

Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state Legislature to pass a new tax on oil companies. Newsom said Friday the session would begin Dec. 5. He accused oil companies of price gouging. The average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.39 on Friday, according to AAA. That’s $2.58 higher than the national average. Western States Petroleum Association Vice President Kevin Slagle said state lawmakers should examine decades of California’s energy policy and what it means to the economy. Newsom said he wants money from the new tax to be returned to taxpayers.

