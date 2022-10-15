AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions”... READ MORE

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions” to come, saying taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” which she and Kwarteng unveiled in September sent the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.

Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ 710,000 people. The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation.

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation. Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, is near the highest it’s been since 2008.

Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Elon Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened in the Musk-Twitter lawsuit, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed away from a challenge. The parties are fighting over Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, which he tried to abandon in July and which Twitter wants to force Musk to complete. Keeping the case on track is Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, who brings a no-nonsense approach as the first woman to lead Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery.

Retail sales flat in September as inflation takes a bite

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. Retail sales were flat last month, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August. The Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales fell 0.4% in July. Excluding vehicle sales and gas, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%. While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4% , helped by rising prices in food.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. officials say the Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. Musk’s Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and left nearly 8 million more homeless. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion. Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.

Bank CEOs increasingly turning pessimistic on economy

NEW YORK (AP) — The outlook of the U.S. economy from Wall Street’s biggest banks is getting gloomier and gloomier, after the industry spent the past year and a half trumpeting that the U.S. economy is strong and the U.S. consumer resilient. Half a dozen banks reported their quarterly results on Friday, ranging from behemoths JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup to super regional banks like U.S. Bank and PNC Financial. The banks all made comments that their macroeconomic forecasts of the U.S. economy have fallen _ often citing inflation and the war in Ukraine _ and they are increasing trying to prepare for a potential downturn or recession.

JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profits fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in what CEO Jamie Dimon has said a could be a recession in six to nine months. While the bank grew revenue and loans in the quarter, any additional profits the bank made this quarter compared to last quarter were erased by credit losses. The bank added $937 million to its loan-loss reserves, which is money banks set aside to cover potentially bad loans, in what the bank said reflects “updates to the Firm’s macroeconomic scenarios.” The bank also charged off roughly $700 million in loans, up sharply from a year earlier.

