AP Business SummaryBrief at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials have blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. The municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people. Late Saturday, a Washington-based think tank late accused Moscow of conducting “massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians” which it said likely amount to ethnic cleansing. The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive.

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for the miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey have begun as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. The town is in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Officials said 11 miners were injured and hospitalized while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene Saturday after tweeting that any neglect would be punished.

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Treasury chief has acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans, in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt was brought in Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng and restore order in Truss’ administration. He warned of “difficult decisions” to come, saying taxes could rise and public spending budgets would likely be squeezed further in the coming months. Truss had previously insisted that her tax-cutting plans were what Britain needs to boost economic growth. But a “mini-budget” which she and Kwarteng unveiled in September sent the British pound tumbling and left her credibility in tatters.

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

PARIS (AP) — Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macron. Sunday’s demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, putting Macron’s centrist government on the defensive. Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organizers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction.” They want massive investment against the climate crisis and the freezing of prices for energy, essential goods and rents, and are pushing against proposed pension reforms.

Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he’s done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April. Musk has claimed on Twitter that his acquisition of the company would speed development of an “everything app” he calls X by three to five years. But there are just a few obstacles.

Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it’s unlikely to give Democrats the edge they’re desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise of bigger payments in 2023 could call even more attention to the surging prices that have been inflicting pain on households. And inflation was the reason behind Thursday’s announcement of the the program’s largest cost-of-living increase in four decades. One analyst says the boost is going “to bring more money to people’s pockets, but it primes people to think about high inflation.”

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers’ resilience

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Chronic fuel shortages in France sparked by strikes and panic buying are fraying nerves and testing both the resilience and ingenuity of millions of French workers who depend on their vehicles to do their jobs. After runs on toilet paper, pasta and other essentials at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, fuel and where to find it are the latest obsessions in France. The government has urged motorists not to panic-buy. Some gas stations have banned jerrycans. Nurses are among those hard hit, because they need their cars to visit patients at home. For nurses making their morning rounds on Saturday, gasoline was the No. 1 subject for discussion.

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday’s shooting at a firing range in Russia’s western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. On Friday, senior U.S. officials confirmed that SpaceX and Musk had asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the Starlink service, which provides broadband internet via more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellits. Starlink has provided key battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its defense against Russia’s February invasion , U.S. officials said.

Malta marks 5 years since journalist killed, seeks justice

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta is marking the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of an investigative journalist. It comes just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on the first day of their trial. The archbishop of the small Mediterranean island nation celebrated a morning Mass in the small Bidnija church near where Caruana Galizia lived. Sunday’s daylong commemoration also includes a silent gathering at the site of the bombing, an evening demonstration organized by civil society organizations calling for justice and a vigil at a makeshift memorial to her in front of Valletta’s law courts. Caruana Galizia’s murder shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta.

