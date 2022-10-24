AP Lifestyles Digest for week of Oct. 24

Here is the AP Lifestyles Digest for the week of Oct. 24: To receive the AP Lifestyles Digest by email, contact Akshat Sharma at AXSharma@ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477. For reruns of stories, call Customer Support, customersupport@ap.org, 877-836-9477. For photo reruns, visit the photo archive. For questions, contact Julia Rubin at jrubin@ap.org.

FOOD

Halloween Caramel Apples: If you’re looking for a Halloween treat that’s easy to make and is a nice break from wrapped candy, consider the Halloween Caramel Apple. By Katie Workman. UPCOMING Monday, 890 words, photos.

Food-MilkStreet-Choc Almond Cookies: Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy. By Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. UPCOMING Monday, 450 words, photos.

FASHION

SOC-WCup-Uniforms: Puma, you’re all boxed in. Nike, what have you done to the U.S. and Canada? Adidas, you’re making some style waves. With millions of dollars at stake in retail sales, this year’s World Cup has soccer fans playing rate the shirt. So far, there’s no runaway winner like the sold-out-in-minutes jersey of Nigeria at the last tournament, in 2018. By Leanne Italie. UPCOMING Friday, 1,400 words, photos.

GARDENING

Save Your Mums: How to care for your mums so they return next year. By Jessica Damiano. UPCOMING Tuesday, 550 words, photos.

White-House-Groundskeeper: Presidents come and go, but one constant through 10 presidencies has been Dale Haney, the chief White House groundskeeper, who as of this month has spent 50 years serving the families — and many of their pets — who have called the mansion home. By Darlene Superville. SENT Monday: 1,160 words, photos.

TRAVEL

France-Alps Cycling: Alpine views, picturesque towns, and a mountain to cycle up. By Steve Wartenberg. UPCOMING Wednesday, 850 words, photo.

MONEY

NerdWallet-Wrong Credit Card: Using the right credit cards for your purchases can help you save money and maximize your benefits. But there are many times a credit card can be the wrong fit for a specific purchase or goal. By Jae Bratton of NerdWallet. UPCOMING Wednesday: 640 words, photo.

Inflation-Migrant Workers-Feeling the Pinch: In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. By Aya Batrawy, Trisha Ahmed, Claudia Torrens and Menelaos Hadjicostis. SENT: Monday: 1,200 words, photos.

NerdWallet-Holiday Award Travel: In NerdWallet’s annual analysis of airline mile valuations, holiday flights often don’t provide the highest per-mile value. By Meghan Coyle of NerdWallet. SENT Monday: 1,000 words, photo.

EDUCATION

Virus Outbreak-Test Scores: New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. UPCOMING Monday: 1,000 words, photos.

ENVIRONMENT

COP27-Egypt-Corporate-Sponsors: Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. By Business Writer Kelvin Chan. SENT Monday: 1,110 words, photo.

RELIGON

Saddleback-Church-New-Pastor: Last month, Andy Wood took the reins of California-based Saddleback Church from founding pastor Rick Warren, a bestselling author and influential figure in evangelical Christianity. Wood has a grand vision of expanding Saddleback’s reach to major metro areas around the world. By Deepa Bharath. SENT Monday: 1,300 words, photos.

FOOD: Food-Butter Board Craze; Food-Chinese Chorizo; Food-Diwali Sweets; MilkStreet-Masala Chicken.

HOMES: US Broadband-Inequity; US Heating Worries.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Small Business-Holiday Shopping.

DOWN TIME: Roller Skating Revival; Theme Park Attendance.

PETS: Aquarium Fish-Captive Breeding; Aquarium Fish-Murky Waters.

GARDENING: Jumping Worm.

GRIEF: Resilience Stories-Grief Farm.

SCHOOL: Teacher Shortage-English Learners.

HEALTH: Maternal Health.

PROFILE: Native American Astronaut.

MONEY: NerdWallet-Liz Weston-Inflation Moves; NerdWallet-Millennial Money-Financial Insecurity Help.

TRAVEL: NerdWallet-RV Delivery Trend.

