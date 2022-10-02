AP Top Business News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
Pay bumps coming for more farmworkers, long denied overtime
Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking
Resilient US consumers spend slightly more in August
