AP Top Business News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 12:08 am
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
Asian shares mostly lower ahead of price, earnings reports
Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets
TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
French PM to requisition workers...

