Business News

AP Top Business News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 12:11 am
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
US auto sales fell slightly in 3Q, even with September gains
Experts: Europe faces ‘unprecedented risk’ of a gas shortage
Asian shares rise after ‘relief rally’ on Wall Street
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

Business News

