AP Top Business News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Deal back on? Elon Musk gets closer to buying Twitter

Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

A timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter

EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?

US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol

Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

CEO...

READ MORE