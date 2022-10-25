AP Top Business News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

Migrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroad

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case

Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega

COP27’s Coke...

READ MORE