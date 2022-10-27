AP Top Business News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
French leader vows to raise retirement age to 65, up from 62
Facebook parent Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump
Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
With Americans...
READ MORE
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
French leader vows to raise retirement age to 65, up from 62
Facebook parent Meta’s revenue, profit decline amid ad slump
Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street amid weak tech earnings
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets ‘junk fees’
Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last
UK Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.