AP Top Business News at 12:54 a.m. EDT

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

Tourists flock to Japan after COVID restrictions lifted

Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Asian shares...

READ MORE