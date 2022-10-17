On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top Business News at 6:19 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
October 17, 2022 6:19 am
Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers
UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
Pilots at Germany’s Eurowings start 3-day strike
Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar
Tax the rich for more...

Top Stories