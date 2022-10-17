Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62. The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71. Insight by Axonius:... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62.

The bank beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71.

The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of its operations.

Continental Resources Inc., up $5.92 to $74.14.

The oil producer is being taken private as part of a deal with founder Harold G. Hamm.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 16 cents to $4.55.

The investment bank Credit Suisse will pay $495 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. over mortgage-backed securities.

Fox Corp., down $2.97 to $28.58.

Rupert Murdoch is considering recombining the company that owns Fox News with other media assets, including The Wall Street Journal.

BP Plc., up 15 cents to $30.48.

The oil and gas company is buying Archaea Energy for about $4.1 billion, including debt.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., down $8.14 to $3.41.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential treatment for eye disease.

Green Dot Corp., down 23 cents to $19.29.

The digital banking and financial technology company fired its CEO.

