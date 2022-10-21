On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Boston Beer, Schlumberger rise; Snap, Twitter fall

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $3.03 to $7.76.

The owner of Snapchat gave a lackluster forecast for the fourth quarter.

Twitter Inc., down $2.55 to $49.89.

        Federal News...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $3.03 to $7.76.

The owner of Snapchat gave a lackluster forecast for the fourth quarter.

Twitter Inc., down $2.55 to $49.89.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Elon Musk could cut almost 75% of the social media company’s workforce, according to a report.

CSX Corp., up 46 cents to $27.54.

The railroad’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

SVB Financial Group, down $72.43 to $230.03.

The financial services firm gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Boston Beer Co., up $66.12 to $402.28.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Schlumberger NV, up $4.72 to $50.41.

        Read more: Business News

The world’s largest oilfield services company beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

American Express Co., down $2.38 to $140.04.

The credit card giant said it is setting aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential losses as the economy continues to deteriorate.

Robert Half International Inc., down $6.83 to $73.01.

The staffing firm’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 DigiMarCon Africa 2022 - Digital...
10|27 Catch 'Em in the Act: An...
10|27 Embracing Strategic Portfolio...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories