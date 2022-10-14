Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: INFLATION-5 TAKEAWAYS — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything.... READ MORE

INFLATION-5 TAKEAWAYS — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices came in hotter than expected. High inflation has now spread well beyond physical goods to the nation’s vast service sector.. The latest data underscored that the Fed may have to jack up its key short-term rate even higher than had been expected — and keep it there longer — to curb inflation. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

PHILANTHROPY-DOLLY-PARTON — Dolly Parton talks about her philanthropic efforts, including her recent partnership with the state of California to provide free books to nearly five million children under 5, as she receives the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Thursday night. By Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 820 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-CARNEGIE-MEDALS — How this year’s Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners – entertainer Dolly Parton, Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family – believe their awards can spur further generosity By Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY – Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil. Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference that she was acting to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-JUDGE — A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Elon Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened in the Musk-Twitter lawsuit, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed away from a challenge. By Randall Chase. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening a bit higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big banks after several of them reported results that were better than investors were expecting. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m. EDT, photo.

RETAIL SALES — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August as rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 750 words, photo.

KROGER-ALBERTSONS — Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 550 words. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1 p.m., photos.

BANKS-EARNINGS-ECONOMY — The CEOs of the nation’s biggest banks are likely to have plenty to say about interest rates, the economy and the health of the U.S. consumer when they review their earnings reports for the third quarter. By Ken Sweet. UPCOMING: 750 words by 2:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

BRITAIN-BATTERSEA POWER STATION — A former power station on the bank of the River Thames that was left derelict for decades opened its doors Friday after a 9 billion-pound ($10 billion) redevelopment that turned the south London site into a new attraction complete with shops, bars and hundreds of apartments. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 420 words, photo.

