Business News Digest

TOP STORIES:

BRITAIN ECONOMY — British food prices rose at the fastest pace since 1980 last month, driving inflation back to a 40-year high and heaping pressure on the embattled government to balance the books without gutting help for the nation’s poorest residents. By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless. SENT: 720 words, photos.

With: BRITAIN-POLITICS — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 780 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-OIL — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. By Josh Boak and Zeke Miller. SENT: 890 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Wednesday after two days of solid gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% and the Nasdaq posted a slightly steeper decline. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 660 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

EARNINGS:

P&G-RESULTS — Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 330 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

SPIRIT-JETBLUE-SHAREHOLDERS — Spirit Airlines shareholders are expected to approve a $3.8 billion sale of the nation’s largest discount carrier to JetBlue, but antitrust regulators could still seek to block the deal. By David Koenig. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CLIMATE INSURANCE — Insurance companies that have long said they’ll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say the industry is turning its back on oil, gas and coal. By Frank Jordans. SENT: 509 words, photos.

ENDANGERED SPECIES ACT-RARE TOAD — The stage is being set in Nevada for another potentially significant test of the nation’s premier wildlife protection law in a legal battle over a geothermal power plant. The endangered critter in Nevada is a quarter-sized toad found only in high-desert wetlands fed by underground springs on federal land. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ACQUISITION — Warren Buffett’s company completed its biggest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany Corp. But even though major acquisitions have been rare at Berkshire Hathaway recently Buffett has been investing billions in the stock market this year. By Business Writer Josh Funk UPCOMING: 300 words, photo.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

BROADBAND INEQUITY — Internet service providers often offer drastically different speeds to different customers, even when those customers live in different parts of the same city. In many cases, the poorest and least white parts of a city only are offered service that’s so slow it doesn’t meet federal regulators’ definition of broadband — and providers regularly charge the same amount for that service as they do for their fastest speeds in other neighborhoods. By Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin/The Markup. SENT: 2,330 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,200 words has also been sent.

BOOKS-MARGARET SULLIVAN — On the inside dealing with journalism’s top issues this century, Margaret Sullivan has a warning: news people need to have red lights flashing about the threats to democracy. Her book “Newsroom Confidential” is a self-described memoir manifesto. UPCOMING , By 1:00 p.m., photo.

PHILANTHROPY:

PHILANTHROPY-GATES-FOUNDATION — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years. Its goal: to help students succeed in school and land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success. By Alex Daniels of The Chronicle of Philanthropy. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-INFLATION POINTS VALUE — Inflation has made the cash prices of flights and hotel stays skyrocket this year, but it’s having a surprising effect on a different currency — your airline miles and hotel points. Across the board, your airline miles and hotel points are actually worth more than last year, which is unusual because points and miles generally devalue over time. By Sam Kemmis of NerdWallet. SENT: 860 words, photo.

BEHIND THE WHEEL-INTEGRA VS TURBO HATCH — The 2023 Mazda 3 hatchback with its optional turbocharged engine brings up similar fuzzy memories of the late 2000s Mazdaspeed 3, albeit with a more refined demeanor. Both cars promise driving fun at a somewhat reasonable price. Which one does it better? Edmunds compared them to find out. SENT: 790 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

HONG KONG-POLICY ADDRESS — Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that is undermining its status as an international financial center. By Kanis Leung and Zen Soo. SENT: 900 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTRIC CARS — Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars, spending 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn away from combustion cars to more climate-friendly vehicles. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-FLOODS — Pakistan said Wednesday that the World Bank estimates this summer’s record-breaking floods have caused $40 billion in damages in this impoverished South Asian nation. The figure is $10 billion more than an earlier estimate by the Pakistani government. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-KAKAO — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————————

