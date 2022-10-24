Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-WHAT’S NEXT — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

CHINA PARTY CONGRESS-WHAT’S NEXT — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country’s most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

With:

CHINA ECONOMY — China’s economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a downturn while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 720 words, photos.

INFLATION-MIGRANT WORKERS-FEELING THE PINCH — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and transportation. But inflation isn’t affecting people equally. For those with dependents relying on them to send money overseas, higher prices mean a squeeze at home and abroad. By Aya Batrawy, Trisha Ahmed, Claudia Torrens and Menelaus Hadjicostis. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

BRITAIN POLITICS SUNAK — Rishi Sunak ran for Britain’s top job and lost. Now he’s back with a second chance. Victory in the Conservative leadership contest would also be vindication for Sunak, who warned that Truss’ tax-cutting economic plans were reckless and would cause havoc. He is promising to ease Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. UPCOMING , By 4:03 a.m., photo, video.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest quarterly results this week. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 640 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

INDUSTRY:

COP27-EGYPT-CORPORATE SPONSORS — Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.’s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

INSIDER Q&A-AHRYUN MOON — Ahryun Moon got into programming because she wanted to automate the tedious parts of her job as a financial analyst. She did, becoming a programmer first then founding GoodTime, a startup that helps businesses schedule job interviews. By Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 790 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-HOLIDAY AWARD TRAVEL — In NerdWallet’s annual analysis of airline mile valuations, holiday flights often don’t provide the highest per-mile value. By Meghan Coyle of NerdWallet. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

JAPAN-MY NUMBER — Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign on or possibly lose access to their public health insurance. The My Number initiative aims to get the devoutly analog country to go digital by assigning numbers to people, similar to Social Security numbers in the U.S. or ID cards in many other countries. UPCOMING , By 11:00 p.m., photo.

——————————

