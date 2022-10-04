Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: SEMICONDUCTOR PLANT-NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

SEMICONDUCTOR PLANT-NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. SENT: 530 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CONSERVATIVES — Liz Truss should be celebrating her first month as Britain’s prime minister. Instead, she’s fighting for her job. Truss has spent her first Conservative Party conference as leader scrambling to reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MUSK — Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 580 words, photos.

AP POLL-SOCIAL MOBILITY — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. UPCOMING: By 12:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are opening sharply higher again on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks that brought the S&P 500 to its lowest point of the year last Friday. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

JOB OPENINGS — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, a sign that businesses may pull back further on hiring and potentially cool chronically high inflation. Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for August. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 270 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 420 words, photos.

INDUSTRY:

FAA-AIRLINE CREW REST — Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it will require the workers get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018. By David Koenig. SENT: 350 words, photos, audio.

GOODWILL-ONLINE — Goodwill Industries has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated venture called GoodwillFinds. By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 370 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY:

PHILANTHROPY-SHERYL-SANDBERG — Sheryl Sandberg opened her next chapter as a full-time philanthropist Tuesday with a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union to fight state abortion bans across the country. Sandberg, who officially left her position as Facebook’s parent company Meta’s chief operating officer last week after 14 years, donated $3 million to the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center. By Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 770 words, photos.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

NERDWALLET-MILLENNIAL MONEY-DELAYED HOME PURCHASE — Elevated home prices, rising interest rates and steep competition are interrupting millennials’ plans to get that quintessential piece of the American dream — their first home, or an upgrade from a small starter home. If you were planning on buying a home over the past year or so, you may have started the process by getting a mortgage preapproval and working with a real estate agent, only to cancel it all and stay put. But you can use this unexpected extra time to rethink your needs, adjust your expectations and better prepare for buying a home later on. By Sara Rathner of NerdWallet. SENT: 850 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

GERMANY-CLIMATE — German energy company RWE said Tuesday that it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. SENT: 350 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-ENERGY PRICES — The Dutch government unveiled details of its planned energy price cap for households Tuesday, together with the outline of a subsidy system aimed at easing the pain for small-to-medium-sized businesses that use a lot of power. SENT: 390 words, photos.

WORLD BANK-UKRAINE’S ECONOMY — The World Bank is estimating that Ukraine’s war-ravaged economy will plunge 35% this year. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 290 words, photos.

