Business News Digest

OIL PRICES-EXPLAINER — OPEC+ has slashed oil production as the West rushes to work out price caps and embargoes on Russian oil that are supposed to take effect in December. With the fear of recession in major economies this winter, what will these changes mean for the energy crisis in Europe and high inflation around the world? By David McHugh. UPCOMING: By 11:00 a.m. EDT, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks are off to a slightly higher start on Wall Street as investors consider more data on the job market and how it might influence the Federal Reserve’s effort to fight inflation with higher interest rates. Major U.S. indexes shook off some early weakness and some were tentatively peeking into the green in early trading. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 670 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. By Matt Ott. SENT: 390 words, photos.

IMF-GLOBAL ECONOMY — The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 70 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

OFF THE CHARTS-EARNINGS PREVIEW — Wall Street expects the latest round of quarterly profits to show burn marks from the hottest inflation in four decades, and the damage could linger into 2023. By Damian Troise. SENT: 410 words, photos.

PELOTON-JOBS — Peloton is looking to trim hundreds of jobs as the company continues to reorganize its business which has stalled as the coronavirus-related surge fades. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AMAZON-HOLIDAY HIRING — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. SENT: 150 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s critical midterm elections. SENT: 670 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CYBERSECURITY — A police investigation of a cyberattack on an Australian telecommunications company in which the personal data of more than one third of Australia’s population was stolen has resulted in its first arrest, investigators said Thursday. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BRITAIN-EUROPEAN RESET — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SRI LANKA ECONOMIC CRISIS — Sri Lanka’s government has started debt restructuring discussions with China, an important step toward finalizing an International Monetary Fund rescue of the island nation from its worst economic crisis. SENT: 390 words, photos.

