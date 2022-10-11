Business News Digest

The highlights of the AP Business report. All times EDT. An up-to-the minute listing of all business stories planned is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, http://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. The AP Business News supervisor can be reached at (800)-845-8450, ext. 1680. TOP STORIES: BRITAIN ECONOMY — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency effort to quash upheaval... READ MORE

TOP STORIES:

BRITAIN ECONOMY — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency effort to quash upheaval on financial markets unleashed by the government’s plan to slash taxes, saying fluctuations in bond prices posed a “material risk” to Britain’s fiscal stability. By Danica Kirka. SENT: 600 words, photos.

IMF-WORLD ECONOMY — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. By Paul Wiseman and Fatima Hussein. SENT: 510 words, photos.

MARKETS & ECONOMY:

FINANCIAL MARKETS —Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as markets received some more discouraging news on the global economy. By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga. SENT: 650 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words by 4:30 p.m., photo.

LABOR WORKERS — The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. SENT: 250 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

INDUSTRY:

HONDA-ELECTRIC VEHICLES — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as it starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. The company also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 660 words.

SUPREME COURT-BACON LAW — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 450 words.

GENERAL MOTORS-ENERGY — General Motors, which plans to go almost entirely electric by 2035, is creating a new energy division that will produce chargers for electric vehicles, as well as solar panels and other energy-related technology for homes and businesses. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TECHNOLOGY & MEDIA:

EBAY EMPLOYEES-CYBERSTALKING — Two former eBay Inc. employees are set to be sentenced for their roles in a campaign to terrorize the editor and publisher of an online newsletter by sending them live spiders and a bloody pig mask. UPCOMING: By 5:00 p.m., photo.

PERSONAL FINANCE:

FINANCIAL WELLNESS-CREDIT SCORES — You know credit scores exist. You might even know what yours is. But do you know how it’s calculated and why it’s important? Your credit score affects whether you can get a credit card, rent an apartment, buy a house, start a business, or even get a cell phone contract. Here’s a look at how you can create healthy habits to avoid having a low credit score. UPCOMING , By 12:00 p.m., photo.

With: FINANCIAL WELLNESS-CREDIT SCORES-TIPS — Six tips for improving your credit score. UPCOMING , By 12:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

NERDWALLET-MILLENNIAL MONEY-TAME INNER CRITIC — Most people have an inner critic that sometimes judges their actions and behaviors, including those related to money. Identifying those criticisms and acknowledging their impact can help you wrangle them. And with practice, you may even learn from these claims. By Laura McMullen of NerdWallet. SENT: 900 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

TUNISIA FOOD CRISIS — Sugar, vegetable oil, rice, even bottled water – Tunisians have suffered shortages of multiple staples in recent weeks. And costs are soaring on products still available. The food troubles are pounding Tunisia, once a prized tourist destination that boasted relative prosperity, deeper into economic and political crisis. By Bouazza Ben Bouazza. SENT: 910 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN TOURISTS — Eager to admire colorful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan. Beginning Tuesday, the government lifted border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 800 words, photos.

