Capital Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.1 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24, a decline of 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

