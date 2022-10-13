On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Domino’s, Duck Creek rise; Relmada, A.O. Smith fall

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Domino’s Pizza, up $31.50 to $333.26.

The pizza chain reported surprisingly strong third-quarter sales by one closely-watched measure.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.16 to $11.95.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Domino’s Pizza, up $31.50 to $333.26.

The pizza chain reported surprisingly strong third-quarter sales by one closely-watched measure.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.16 to $11.95.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

The maker of software for the insurance industry beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.71 to $33.65.

The drugstore chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and gave investors an encouraging earnings forecasts.

QuidelOrtho Corp., up $7.11 to $74.60.

The medical diagnostics company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter revenue update.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc., down $25.21 to $6.48.

The biotechnology company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential depression treatment.

A. O. Smith Corp., down 27 cents to $48.86.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of water heaters and boilers cut its profit forecast for the year.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up $2.96 to $28.63.

Kroger is reportedly considering a deal with the Idaho-based owner of the Safeway and Vons grocery chains.

Newmont Corp., down 29 cents to $41.62.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|20 Fort Stewart Tech Expo
10|20 The Urgency of Data Sharing in...
10|20 Building a Long-Term Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories