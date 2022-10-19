Eagle Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

