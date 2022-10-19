On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Eagle Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 5:19 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.3 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $116.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $89.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

