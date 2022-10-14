Embed-US–Inflation-5 Takeaways, ADVISORY

US–INFLATION-5 TAKEAWAYS-:High inflation has now spread well beyond physical goods to the nation’s vast service sector. Three interactives show (1) Car prices (2) Housing and (3) Services. These interactives are current as of October 13, 2022 and will not be updated. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics SERVICES Click for a To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

US–INFLATION-5 TAKEAWAYS-:High inflation has now spread well beyond physical goods to the nation’s vast service sector. Three interactives show (1) Car prices (2) Housing and (3) Services. These interactives are current as of October 13, 2022 and will not be updated. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

SERVICES

Click for a

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();

HOUSING

Click for a

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();

CARS

Click for a

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.querySelectorAll(“iframe”);for(var a in e.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r++){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a]+"px"}}}))}();

Click for on AP Newsroom.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at . Expanded AP content can be obtained from . For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at . Questions or feedback? Please email Akshat Sharma at

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.