On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Facebook parent Meta Q3 revenue, profit decline

BARBARA ORTUTAY
October 26, 2022 4:35 pm
< a min read
      

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition from the wildly popular video app TikTok.

Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

Meta earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. That’s down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in...

READ MORE

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition from the wildly popular video app TikTok.

Meta’s disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week.

Meta earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. That’s down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $27.4 billion in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.

Meta’s stock tumbled 11% in after-hours trading.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories