How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 4:21 pm
Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation.

Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, is near the highest it’s been since 2008.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 86.84 points, or 2.4%, to 3,583.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.3%, to 29,634.83.

The Nasdaq fell 327.76 points, or 3.1%, to 10,321.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 46.01 point, or 2.7%, to 1,682.40.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.59 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 338.04 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 331.02 points, or less than 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.75 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,183.11 points, or 24.8%.

The Dow is down 6,703.47 points, or 18.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,323.58 points, or 34%.

The Russell 2000 is down 562.91 points, or 25.1%.

