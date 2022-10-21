On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/21/2022

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 4:20 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 86.97 points, or 2.4%, to 3,752.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 748.97 points, or 2.5%, to 31,082.56.

The Nasdaq rose 244.87 points, or 2.3%, to 10,859.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.85 points, or 2.2%, to 1,742.24.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 169.68 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 1,447.73 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 538.33 points, or 5.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.84 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,013.43 points, or 21.3%.

The Dow is down 5,255.74 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,785.26 points, or 30.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 503.07 points, or 22.4%.

