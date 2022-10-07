On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street lost more ground on worries that a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.

The S&P 500 fell 2.8% Friday after the government said employers hired more workers last month than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell sharply, and Treasury yields rose.

Markets are worried the Federal Reserve could see the jobs report as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough yet to...

READ MORE

Wall Street lost more ground on worries that a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely.

The S&P 500 fell 2.8% Friday after the government said employers hired more workers last month than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell sharply, and Treasury yields rose.

Markets are worried the Federal Reserve could see the jobs report as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough yet to get inflation under control. That could clear the way for continued, aggressive hikes to interest rates, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.

On Friday:

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

The S&P 500 fell 104.86 points, or 2.8%, to 3,639.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.15 points, or 2.1%, to 29,296.79.

The Nasdaq fell 420.91 points, or 3.8%, to 10,652.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 50.36 points, or 2.9%, to 1,702.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.04 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 571.28 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 76.79 points, or 0.7%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 37.43 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,126.52 points, or 23.6%.

The Dow is down 7,041.51 points, or 19.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,992.57 points, or 31.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 543.16 points, or 24.2%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|14 Scottsdale Cyber Security Summit
10|14 Cyber Solutions Fest 2022: Cloud...
10|14 Cyber Solutions Fest 2022: Ransomware
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories