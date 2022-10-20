On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/20/2022

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 4:20 pm
Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction.

Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs,

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed lower on Wall Street as markets continue an unsteady search for direction.

Several companies made big moves, both higher and lower, as more of them reported their latest quarterly results. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The benchmark index was still holding on to a gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Treasury yields remained at multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages. Home sales fell again in September for the eighth month in a row.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.38 points, or 0.8%, to 3,665.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.22 points, or 0.3%, to 30,333.59.

The Nasdaq fell 65.66 points, or 0.6%, to 10,614.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.36 points, or 1.2%, to 1,704.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 82.71 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 698.76 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 293.46 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.99 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,100.40 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is down 6,004.71 points, or 16.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,030.13 points, or 32.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 540.92 points, or 24.1%.

