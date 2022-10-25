On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/25/2022

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 4:22 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the third straight gain for the S&P 500.

The benchmark hadn’t been able to string together more than two gains in a row since mid-September. The gains Tuesday came as the flow of company earnings reports stepped up. The S&P 500 climbed 1.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 2.3%. Small-company stocks did even better.

General Motors rose after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.77 points, or 1.6%, to 3,859.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.12 points, or 1.1%, to 31,836.74.

The Nasdaq rose 246.50 points, or 2.3%, to 11,199.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 47.76 points, or 2.7%, to 1,796.16.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 106.36 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 754.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.40 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.92 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 907.07 points, or 19%.

The Dow is down 4,501.56 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,445.86 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 449.16 points, or 20%.

