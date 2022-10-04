On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/4/2022

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 4:32 pm
Stocks rose sharply again on Wall Street and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 3.1% Tuesday. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump. Other major U.S. indexes also closed higher.

Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs.

Twitter soared after Elon Musk offered to close his acquisition of the company on the original terms, abandoning an effort to get out of the deal.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 112.50 points, or 3.1%, to 3,790.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 825.43 points, or 2.8%, to 30,316.32.

The Nasdaq rose 360.97 points, or 3.3%, to 11,176.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 66.90 points, or 3.9%, to 1,775.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 205.31 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is up 1,590.81 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 600.79 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 111.05 points, or 6.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 975.25 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is down 6,021.98 points, or 16.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,468.57 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 469.55 points, or 20.9%.

Top Stories