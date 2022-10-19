On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/19/2022

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, reversing course after two days of gains.

Major indexes are still higher for the week despite the declines, which pulled every sector lower except energy. Treasury yields continue to climb to multiyear highs, tempting investors with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose above 4.5% and is at its highest level since August 2007.

Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results...

READ MORE

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, reversing course after two days of gains.

Major indexes are still higher for the week despite the declines, which pulled every sector lower except energy. Treasury yields continue to climb to multiyear highs, tempting investors with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments.

The yield on the two-year Treasury rose above 4.5% and is at its highest level since August 2007.

Several companies fell after reporting disappointing results including backup generator maker Generac and M&T Bank. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.82 points, or 0.7%, to 3,695.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.99 points, or 0.3%, to 30,423.81.

The Nasdaq fell 91.89 points, or 0.9%, to 10,680.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.20 points, or 1.7%, to 1,725.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 112.09 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 788.98 points, or 2.7%.

        Read more: Business News

The Nasdaq is up 359.12 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 43.35 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,071.01 points, or 22.5%.

The Dow is down 5,914.49 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,964.46 points, or 31.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 519.56 points, or 23.1%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|25 Aviano AB Tech Expo
10|25 Cloudflare Zero Trust Roadshow
10|25 Cloud Modernization: The Key to Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories