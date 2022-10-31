On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts

The Associated Press
October 31, 2022 11:16 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

It was unclear whether...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|6 Cyversity 2022 Annual Conference: Power...
11|6 Government IT Congress West
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories