Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.87 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share. The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.58 billion in the period,... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.78 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.58 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.58 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.82 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $21.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $65.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.