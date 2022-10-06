McCormick: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $222.9 million. The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share. The spices and seasonings company posted... READ MORE

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $222.9 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.63 to $2.68 per share.

