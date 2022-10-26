On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Microsoft, Spotify fall; Visa, Wingstop rise

The Associated Press
October 26, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93.

Google’s parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened.

Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32.

        Insight by CyberArk:...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93.

Google’s parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened.

Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

The software maker reported disappointing growth in its cloud computing division and warned investors inflation continues to hurt business.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $4.29 to $157.87.

The chipmaker gave investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Spotify Technology SA, down $12.63 to $84.42.

The music-streaming service’s third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 29 cents to $5.

The home goods retailer named Sue Gove as its CEO, after she served on an interim basis since June.

Norfolk Southern Corp., up $6.35 to $222.12.

        Read more: Business News

The railroad reported strong third-quarter financial results as it increased shipping rates.

Visa Inc., up $8.95 to $203.33.

The global payments processor reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and raised its dividend.

Wingstop Inc., up $20.60 to $155.45.

The chicken wing chain raised its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories