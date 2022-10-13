On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 12:40 pm
1 min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department releases its September snapshot of U.S. retail sales and its monthly tally of business inventories. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor...

READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department releases its September snapshot of U.S. retail sales and its monthly tally of business inventories. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Domino’s had its best day in more than a year after the world’s largest pizza chain met third-quarter revenue targets on the strength of sales in the U.S.

CENTERPIECE

Rise and shine

Breakfast traffic has nearly returned to 2019 levels at U.S. fast food chains, a sign that consumers’ morning routines are looking more like they did before the pandemic.

STORY STOCKS

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

        Read more: Business News

QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

A.O. Smith (AOS)

Albertsons (ACI)

Newmont (NEM)

FUND FOCUS

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth (RPMGX)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

A “highly accomplished manager, strong supporting analysts, and disciplined investment approach” earn this fund a “Gold” rating, Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|20 Fort Stewart Tech Expo
10|20 The Urgency of Data Sharing in...
10|20 Building a Long-Term Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories