Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 TODAY The Commerce Department releases its September snapshot of U.S. retail sales and its monthly tally of business inventories. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results. SPOTLIGHT Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor... READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department releases its September snapshot of U.S. retail sales and its monthly tally of business inventories. JPMorgan Chase reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

Domino’s had its best day in more than a year after the world’s largest pizza chain met third-quarter revenue targets on the strength of sales in the U.S.

CENTERPIECE

Rise and shine

Breakfast traffic has nearly returned to 2019 levels at U.S. fast food chains, a sign that consumers’ morning routines are looking more like they did before the pandemic.

STORY STOCKS

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

QuidelOrtho (QDEL)

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

A.O. Smith (AOS)

Albertsons (ACI)

Newmont (NEM)

FUND FOCUS

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth (RPMGX)

A “highly accomplished manager, strong supporting analysts, and disciplined investment approach” earn this fund a “Gold” rating, Morningstar says.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817. For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.