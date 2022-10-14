Money and Markets Digest

On Air: Business of Government Hour
Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

Netflix reports its third-quarter results Tuesday. Tesla releases its latest quarterly results Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors delivers its monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight...

        Beyond Meat tumbled after the vegan burger maker trimmed revenue expectations for the year and said it's cutting close to 20% of its workforce.

Beyond Meat tumbled after the vegan burger maker trimmed revenue expectations for the year and said it’s cutting close to 20% of its workforce.

CENTERPIECE

Sinking feeling

Leading indicators like surveys of purchasing managers show Europe’s economy may be heading for contraction.

STORY STOCKS

Wells Fargo (WFC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Kroger (KR)

United Airlines (UAL)

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Chevron (CVX)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

FUND FOCUS

DFA US Large Company (DFUSX)

This fund offers “a well-diversified, low-turnover portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks at a razor-thin expense ratio,” Morningstar says. It earns a “Gold” rating.

Top Stories