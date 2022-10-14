Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 THE WEEK AHEAD Netflix reports its third-quarter results Tuesday. Tesla releases its latest quarterly results Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors delivers its monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Thursday. SPOTLIGHT Insight... READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

THE WEEK AHEAD

Netflix reports its third-quarter results Tuesday. Tesla releases its latest quarterly results Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors delivers its monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT

Beyond Meat tumbled after the vegan burger maker trimmed revenue expectations for the year and said it’s cutting close to 20% of its workforce.

CENTERPIECE

Sinking feeling

Leading indicators like surveys of purchasing managers show Europe’s economy may be heading for contraction.

STORY STOCKS

FUND FOCUS

DFA US Large Company (DFUSX)

This fund offers “a well-diversified, low-turnover portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks at a razor-thin expense ratio,” Morningstar says. It earns a “Gold” rating.

