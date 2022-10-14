Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
THE WEEK AHEAD
Netflix reports its third-quarter results Tuesday. Tesla releases its latest quarterly results Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors delivers its monthly snapshot of U.S. home sales Thursday.
SPOTLIGHT
Beyond Meat tumbled after the vegan burger maker trimmed revenue expectations for the year and said it’s cutting close to 20% of its workforce.
CENTERPIECE
Sinking feeling
Leading indicators like surveys of purchasing managers show Europe’s economy may be heading for contraction.
STORY STOCKS
Wells Fargo (WFC)
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
UnitedHealth (UNH)
Kroger (KR)
United Airlines (UAL)
Beyond Meat (BYND)
Chevron (CVX)
Morgan Stanley (MS)
FUND FOCUS
DFA US Large Company (DFUSX)
This fund offers “a well-diversified, low-turnover portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks at a razor-thin expense ratio,” Morningstar says. It earns a “Gold” rating.
