Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 17, 2022 12:37 pm
1 min read
      

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

TODAY

Netflix and Johnson & Johnson report quarterly results. The National Association of Home Builders delivers its monthly housing market index.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Bank of America beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts as loans grew and its interest income was boosted by higher interest rates.

CENTERPIECE

Bargains are everywhere

Retailers are offering big discounts this holiday season, aiming to get rid of a glut of inventory and boost sales as high inflation takes its toll on cash-strapped Americans.

STORY STOCKS

Bank of America (BAC)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Continental Resources (CLR)

Credit Suisse (CS)

Fox (FOXA)

BP (BP)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Green Dot (GDOT)

FUND FOCUS

Victory RS Small Cap Growth (RSEGX)

This fund still has a “solid” team running it, Morningstar says. Its approach seems “reasonable” but there are questions over the “consistency and repeatability” of that process.

Top Stories