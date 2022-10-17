Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 TODAY Netflix and Johnson & Johnson report quarterly results. The National Association of Home Builders delivers its monthly housing market index. SPOTLIGHT Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin... READ MORE

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

TODAY

Netflix and Johnson & Johnson report quarterly results. The National Association of Home Builders delivers its monthly housing market index.

SPOTLIGHT

Bank of America beat analysts’ third-quarter forecasts as loans grew and its interest income was boosted by higher interest rates.

CENTERPIECE

Bargains are everywhere

Retailers are offering big discounts this holiday season, aiming to get rid of a glut of inventory and boost sales as high inflation takes its toll on cash-strapped Americans.

STORY STOCKS

Bank of America (BAC)

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Continental Resources (CLR)

Credit Suisse (CS)

Fox (FOXA)

BP (BP)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Green Dot (GDOT)

FUND FOCUS

Victory RS Small Cap Growth (RSEGX)

This fund still has a “solid” team running it, Morningstar says. Its approach seems “reasonable” but there are questions over the “consistency and repeatability” of that process.

