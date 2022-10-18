Money and Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 TODAY The Commerce Department delivers its monthly tally of U.S. housing starts. Tesla and Procter & Gamble report quarterly results. SPOTLIGHT Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will... READ MORE

TODAY

The Commerce Department delivers its monthly tally of U.S. housing starts. Tesla and Procter & Gamble report quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

FuboTV, a live sports streaming company, released preliminary third-quarter results that were well ahead of previous projections.

CENTERPIECE

Sticky inflation

Since inflation first accelerated in the U.S. in early 2021, a rotating cast of culprits have been blamed, mostly higher prices in goods. Now, inflation is spreading to services.

STORY STOCKS

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Marten Transport (MRTN)

Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

FuboTV (FUBO)

Hasbro (HAS)

Akouos (AKUS)

Conn’s (CONN)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

FUND FOCUS

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core (PKSAX)

Morningstar is confident in this fund’s leadership and “ability to add talent.” During Jon Christensen and Todd Beiley’s tenure the fund has posted “exceptional results.”

