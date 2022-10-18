Money and Markets Digest

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
October 18, 2022 12:18 pm
Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

TODAY

The Commerce Department delivers its monthly tally of U.S. housing starts. Tesla and Procter & Gamble report quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight by NTT: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will...

FuboTV, a live sports streaming company, released preliminary third-quarter results that were well ahead of previous projections.

CENTERPIECE

Sticky inflation

Since inflation first accelerated in the U.S. in early 2021, a rotating cast of culprits have been blamed, mostly higher prices in goods. Now, inflation is spreading to services.

STORY STOCKS

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Marten Transport (MRTN)

Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

FuboTV (FUBO)

Hasbro (HAS)

Akouos (AKUS)

Conn’s (CONN)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

FUND FOCUS

Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core (PKSAX)

Morningstar is confident in this fund’s leadership and “ability to add talent.” During Jon Christensen and Todd Beiley’s tenure the fund has posted “exceptional results.”

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (917) 865-1817.

Top Stories