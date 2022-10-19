On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Business News

Money and Markets Digest

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 12:36 pm
1 min read
      

TODAY

The National Association of Realtors delivers its September tally of U.S. home sales. The Conference Board releases its monthly index of leading economic indicators. American Airlines reports quarterly results.

SPOTLIGHT

        Insight...

        Backup power generator maker Generac reported preliminary results that fell well short of Wall Street forecasts and cut its full-year forecast.

Backup power generator maker Generac reported preliminary results that fell well short of Wall Street forecasts and cut its full-year forecast.

CENTERPIECE

Rite Aid, wrong direction

Rite Aid is sliding toward dangerous territory again, having lost 70% of its value this year as it struggles to compete with bigger rivals like CVS and Walmart.

STORY STOCKS

Netflix (NFLX)

United Airlines (UAL)

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

ASML (ASML)

Olaplex (OLPX)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Elevance Health (ELV)

Lennar (LEN)

FUND FOCUS

Dodge & Cox Balanced (DODBX)

        

A greater focus on managing risk is a “welcome improvement,” Morningstar says, but it needs a longer track record to raise confidence “that the changes will lead to a smoother ride.”

Top Stories